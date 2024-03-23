John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer of Skechers USA Inc (SKX, Financial), has sold 6,067 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $61.11 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $370,711.37.

Skechers USA Inc is a global leader in the footwear industry that designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of casual and athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company offers its products under the Skechers brand, which is known for its stylish, comfortable, and innovative products that cater to a variety of lifestyle and athletic preferences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,067 shares of Skechers USA Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a greater number of insider sells compared to buys. Specifically, there have been 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy within the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Skechers USA Inc's shares were trading at $61.11 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.336 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.45, which is lower than the industry median of 19.7 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, with a GF Value of $55.68, indicating that Skechers USA Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While a single insider selling activity is not always indicative of the stock's future performance, a trend of insider sales could signal that insiders believe the stock might be fully valued or overvalued at current levels.

It is important for investors to consider the context of the insider transactions along with the company's performance, industry trends, and broader market conditions when evaluating the potential impact of insider activities on the stock's future price movements.

