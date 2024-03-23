Cerence Inc (CRNC, Financial), a company specializing in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world through voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The CEO of Cerence Inc, Stefan Ortmanns, sold 21,446 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.73 per share, resulting in a total value of $315,859.58. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 87,600 shares of Cerence Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sell by the CEO adds to the insider transaction history for Cerence Inc, which shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 8 insider sells and no insider buys. The market capitalization of Cerence Inc stands at $616.785 million as of the date of the insider's recent sell. With the stock trading at $14.73 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $27.10, Cerence Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by CEO Stefan Ortmanns may provide investors with insight into the executive's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors are always encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consider a wide range of factors when making investment decisions.

