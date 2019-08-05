Aug 05, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Quarter 2 2019 Analyst and Investor Conference Call and Webcast on the 5th of August 2019. If you are a member of media, please disconnect from this call now. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Faisal Al Azmeh, Executive Director at Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, sir.



Faisal Al Azmeh - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. This is Faisal Azmeh of Goldman Sachs and I'd like to welcome you all to ADNOC Distribution's 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. It is my pleasure to host the company's executive management team today. The call will start with management's comments on the quarter and the first half, followed by a Q&A session.



Without further delay, I'll hand it over now to Athmane Benzerroug, the Chief Investor Relations Officer of ADNOC.



Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



