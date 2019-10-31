Oct 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. This is (inaudible), and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm delighted to welcome you to Abu Distribution Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call. I have with me here today, Mr. Saeed Al Rashdi, acting Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Petri Pentti, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Athmane Benzerroug, Chief Investor Relations Officer. With no further delay, I will now turn over the call to Mr. Athmane.



Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



Yes. Hi, everyone. This is Athmane Benzerroug, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Thank you for joining us today. The objective of the call is to take you through our third quarter and first months' results for 2019. We also will be discussing our Board decision to offer free assisted fueling to all our retail customers beginning this Sunday. Before handing over the call to Saeed, please allow me to reiterate our