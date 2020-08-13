Aug 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience, and apologies for the short delay there. Welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Q2 2020 Analyst and Investor Call. My name is Joshua, and I'll be your conference coordinator for today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to your host for today, Sashank Lanka from Bank of America. Sashank, you have the line.



Sashank Lanka - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst & Associate



Yes. Thanks, Joshua. Good day, everyone. This is Sashank Lanka, and I cover the emerging EMEA petrochemicals and industrial sector at Bank of America based out of Dubai. We are delighted to host ADNOC Distribution's 2Q and 1H '20 earnings call with the company management.



We have with us Mr. Ahmed Al Shamsi, the acting Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, the Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Petri Pentti, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Athmane Benzerroug, the Chief Investor Relations Officer.



The format of the call today will be a presentation from the company