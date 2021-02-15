Feb 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Fourth Quarter Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. There are no media on the call today. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Faisal Al Azmeh, please go ahead.
Faisal Al Azmeh - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Faisal Azmeh from Goldman Sachs. I'd like to welcome you all to ADNOC Distribution's Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. And it is my pleasure to host the company's executive management team on the call today. And without further delay, I'll now hand it over to Athmane Benzerroug, the Chief Investor Relations Officer. Athmane, please go ahead.
Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer
Thank you, Faisal. Thanks for organizing the event. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
