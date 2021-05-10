May 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to ADNOC Distribution Q1 2021 Earnings Call hosted by Citi Group. We are joined by Ahmed Shamsi, acting CEO; Mohamed Al Hashimi, CFO; Athmane Benzerroug, Chief Investor Relations Officer. I will now hand over the call to the ADNOC team for the opening remarks, which will be followed by Q&A. Athmane or...



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, can you hear me?



Yes.



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution conference call for the first quarter of 2021 results. So I'm Athmane Benzerroug, the Chief Investor Relation Officer. And we're going to start with today's call, giving you some thoughts on the key highlights of Q1 2021, and the outlook for this year. We'll then discuss in detail our growth strategy