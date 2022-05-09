May 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Q1 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Athmane Benzerroug. Please go ahead, sir.



Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



Thank you very much, ma'am. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution First Quarter of 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Athmane Benzerroug, the Chief Investor Relations Officer. Joining me today are Bader Saeed Al Lamki, our CEO; and Mohamed Al Hashimi, our CFO.



In today's call, I will quickly cover the key highlights for the first quarter of this year and the 2022 outlook. Our CEO will then discuss in detail progress on our growth strategy. And then our CFO will take you through the Q1 2022 operating and financial performance. We will answer any questions you may have at the end of this presentation.



So before we begin, I will quickly reiterate our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking