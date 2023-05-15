May 15, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Athmane Benzerroug, Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Transformation Officer. Joining me today is Wayne Beifus, our Chief Financial Officer. Our Chief Executive Officer, Bader Al Lamki, is not present today.



In today's call, I will start with the key highlights of the first quarter and also speak about company's outlook. Our CFO will then discuss in detail, delivery of our growth strategy and the Q1 operating and financial results. After the presentation, we turn to Q&A.



