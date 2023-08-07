Aug 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Q2 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Athmane Benzerroug. Please go ahead.
Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADNOC Distribution H1 2023 earnings call. I'm Athmane Benzerroug, Chief Strategy Sustainability and Transformation Officer. Joining me today, Bader Al Lamki, our CEO; and Wayne Beifus, our CFO.
In today's call, I will start with the key highlights for the first half and also speak about company's outlook. Our CEO will then discuss in detail delivery of our strategy. And then our CFO will take you through the H1 operating and financial results. After the presentation, we'll return to Q&A.
Before we begin, I will quickly reiterate our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements. This presentation includes forward-looking statements relating to our business. Such statements involve
