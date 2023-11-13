Nov 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADNOC Distribution Q3 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Athmane Benzerroug, Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Transformation Officer. Joining me today, Bader Al Lamki, our CEO; and Wayne Beifus, our CFO.



On today's call, I will start with the key highlights of the third quarter of 2023 and also speak about the company's outlook. Our CEO will then discuss in detail delivery of our growth strategy. Then our CFO, will take you through the Q3 2023 operating and financial results. After the presentation, we will turn to Q&A.



Before we begin, I will quickly reiterate our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. This presentation includes forward-looking statements