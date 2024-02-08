Feb 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Athmane Benzerroug. Please go ahead, sir.
Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADNOC's Distribution Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.
I'm Athmane Benzerroug, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Sustainability Officer. Joining me today, Bader Al Lamki, our CEO; and Wayne Beifus, our Chief Financial Officer.
In today's call, I will start with the key highlights of 2023 and also speak about the company's outlook. Our CEO will then discuss progress on our growth strategy. Then our CFO, will take you through the Q4 and full year 2023 operating and financial results. After the presentation, we'll turn to Q&A.
Before we begin, I will quickly reiterate our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking
Q4 2023 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...