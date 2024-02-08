Feb 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADNOC's Distribution Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



I'm Athmane Benzerroug, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Sustainability Officer. Joining me today, Bader Al Lamki, our CEO; and Wayne Beifus, our Chief Financial Officer.



In today's call, I will start with the key highlights of 2023 and also speak about the company's outlook. Our CEO will then discuss progress on our growth strategy. Then our CFO, will take you through the Q4 and full year 2023 operating and financial results. After the presentation, we'll turn to Q&A.



Before we begin, I will quickly reiterate our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking