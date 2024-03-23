International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) recently witnessed an insider sell by Jeffrey Pribor, the company's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. According to the SEC Filing on March 13, 2024, the insider sold 16,000 shares of the company. International Seaways Inc is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes VLCCs, Suezmaxes, Aframaxes/LR2s, Panamaxes, and MR tankers. Over the past year, Jeffrey Pribor has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at International Seaways Inc, with a total of 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sell, shares of International Seaways Inc were trading at $51.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.549 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 4.64, which is lower than the industry median of 10.46, and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, according to the GuruFocus Value, is at $46.38, which results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This indicates that International Seaways Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

