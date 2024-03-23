Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Insider Sells Shares

Steven Davis, President of Product & Technology at Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial), has executed a sale of 57,666 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Procore Technologies Inc, a company specializing in construction management software, provides a platform that connects construction professionals to their projects, applications, and devices. The company aims to streamline communication and documentation, which in turn helps increase project efficiency and accountability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 91,217 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 101 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $79.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.39 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.98, with a GuruFocus Value of $80.80, indicating that Procore Technologies Inc is fairly valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Procore Technologies Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

