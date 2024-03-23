Daniel Kinzer, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS, Financial), has sold 24,073 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $4.8 per share, resulting in a total value of $115,550.40.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 198,605 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history indicates a pattern of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp specializes in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency power semiconductors. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including mobile, enterprise, computing, and consumer electronics. Navitas Semiconductor Corp aims to leverage its proprietary technology to deliver energy-saving solutions to its customers.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp were trading at $4.8, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $824.565 million.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing trend of insider selling at Navitas Semiconductor Corp. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling patterns for insights into a company's performance and management's perspective on the stock's valuation.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can access Navitas Semiconductor Corp's filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website.

