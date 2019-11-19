Nov 19, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Agility Third Quarter 2019 Results Investor Webcast.



Sidharth Saboo - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Equity Research Analyst



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. This is Sidharth Saboo. And on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm delighted to welcome you to Agility's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast.



I have with me here Mr. Ehab Aziz, group CFO; and Agility's investor relations team. Without further delay, I'll now hand over to Soriana, Agility's Investors Relations Senior Manager.



Soriana Borjas - Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. - Senior Manager of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Agility's Third Quarter 2019 Analyst Call. As usual, Mr. Ehab will walk you through the presentation which is available on your screen to talk about Agility's third quarter performance,