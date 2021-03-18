Mar 18, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Agility Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast.



Rita Guindy - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Director



Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. This is Rita Guindy, and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I would like to welcome you to Agility's Q4 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast.



With me here today are Mr. Ehab Aziz, Agility's Chief Financial Officer; and Agility's Investor Relations team. Without further delay, I will now turn over the call to Soriana Borjas, Agility's Investor Relations Senior manager.



Soriana Borjas - Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. - Senior Manager of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you, Lisa, and welcome to Agility's Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast. As usual, we have with us here is Ehab Aziz,