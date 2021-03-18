Mar 18, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Agility Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast. My name is Simona, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Rita Guindy of Arqaam Capital to begin. Rita, please go ahead.
Rita Guindy - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Director
Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. This is Rita Guindy, and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I would like to welcome you to Agility's Q4 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast.
With me here today are Mr. Ehab Aziz, Agility's Chief Financial Officer; and Agility's Investor Relations team. Without further delay, I will now turn over the call to Soriana Borjas, Agility's Investor Relations Senior manager.
Soriana Borjas - Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. - Senior Manager of IR
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you, Lisa, and welcome to Agility's Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast. As usual, we have with us here is Ehab Aziz,
Q4 2020 Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 18, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...