Apr 27, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the DSV Interim Financial Report First Quarter 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens BjÃ¸rn Andersen; and CFO, Jens Lund. Speakers, please begin.



Jens BjÃ¸rn Andersen - DSV Panalpina A/S-CEO&Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call.



As you just heard, I'm joined by Jens Lund today, and we're very excited about what we're going to present this morning, namely the acquisition of Agility's Global Integrated Logistics business, and also, we look forward to sharing our Q1 2021 numbers with you.



The format will be, as you know, we prepared a small presentation. If you -- I'm sure you can see it online. A little bit more extensive disclaimer on Page #2. I carefully encourage you to read through that. And when you have done that, you will see the agenda for this morning on Page #3. And I'll not go through all the topics on the agenda. I'm sure you can read it