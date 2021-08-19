Aug 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's Agility Q2 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Lydia, and I'll be coordinating your call today. I'll now hand you over to your host, Rita Guindy from Arqaam Capital to begin. Rita, please go ahead when you're ready.
Rita Guindy - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Director
Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. This is Rita Guindy, and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I would like to welcome you to Agility's Q2 2021 results webcast. With me here today I have Mr. Ehab Aziz, Agility's Chief Financial Officer and Agility's Investor Relations team. Without further delay, I will now turn over the call to Soriana Borjas, Agility's Investor Relations Senior Manager.
Soriana Borjas - Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. - Senior Manager of IR
Thank you, Rita. Welcome, everyone, to Agility's Second Quarter Earnings Webcast. With me today, we have Aziz, our Group CFO, who will be presenting to you Agility's performance and major
Q2 2021 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...