Aug 17, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Sidharth Saboo - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Equity Research Analyst
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. This is Sidharth Saboo.
And on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I would like to welcome you to Agility's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast.
With me here today I have Mr. Ehab Aziz, Agility's Chief Financial Officer and Agility's Investor Relations team. Without further delay, I will now turn over the call to Soriana from Agility's Investor Relations team.
Soriana Borjas - Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. - Senior Manager of IR
Thank you, Sidharth. I would like to welcome everyone to Agility's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. As usual, Mr. Ehab Aziz Agility's CFO, will be presenting to you Agility's financial results and the major developments that happened during this quarter.
Now before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer available on the second page of this presentation. As this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such
Q2 2023 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...