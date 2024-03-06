Mar 06, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



The company really doesn't need an introduction, nor does Alastair to my left. But Bank of America, as we all know, is the second largest commercial bank in the United States, has assets of about $3.2 trillion. It has over -- close to 3,800 branches around the country. Its total market cap impressively is $271 billion, and it has a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.8% at the end of the year.



To my left is Alastair Borthwick who is the CFO of Bank of America. Alastair joined the company in 2005. He's been CFO for about just over 2 years, I guess, end of '21 was when he was appointed as CFO. So Alastair, thank you so much for joining us.



Alastair M. Borthwick - Bank of America Corporation - CFO



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank AnalystMaybe we