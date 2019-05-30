May 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Daniel Ross
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR
* Kiewkhong Sinatta
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - IR Associate Director
* Sataporn Vongphaibul
* Surapong Laoha-Unya
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Executive Director
=====================
Surapong Laoha-Unya - BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Executive Director
(foreign language)
Daniel Ross - BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR
[Interpreted] Good afternoon, everyone. Once again, thank you for joining today's full year's results presentation. We'll go straight through the presentation first in the usual manner. So on Slide 4, I'll give you some of the highlights.
On the P&L, you can see an excellent year for -- in terms of profitability. Our operating revenue, up 240%; operating EBITDA,
Q4 2019 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...