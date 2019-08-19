Q1 2020 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Daniel Ross

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR

* Kiewkhong Sinatta

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - IR Associate Director

* Sataporn Vongphaibul

* Siriphen Wangdumrongves

* Surapong Laoha-Unya

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Edward Chau

* Kredrada Benjaathonsirikul

* Nantarach Atthawong

* Nelson Leung

* Yan Lee



=====================

Surapong Laoha-Unya - BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Executive Director



(foreign language)



Daniel Ross - BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the first quarter analyst meeting. Let me start by introducing our new team member