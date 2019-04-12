Apr 12, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Cosco investors briefing full year 2018. John Hao, please begin.
John Marson T. Hao - Puregold Price Club, Inc. - VP of IR Officer
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us in Cosco's full year 2018 investor briefing. So I have here with me the CFO of Cosco, Mr. Ted Polinga; and the big boss in Liquor Distribution, Mr. JP Santamarina.
JP Santamarina -
Good afternoon.
Teodoro A. Polinga - Cosco Capital, Inc - Controller
Good afternoon, sir.
John Marson T. Hao - Puregold Price Club, Inc. - VP of IR Officer
So we have distributed the presentation materials around 1 p.m. this afternoon. I hope everybody received their copy of the presentation.
So going through Slide 4, in terms of revenue, revenues at PHP 168 billion. 84% is coming from the Grocery Retailing section followed by Specialty Retail at 11%, Liquor Distribution 4% and Real Estate group 1%.
In terms of net income to the
Full Year 2018 Cosco Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 12, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...