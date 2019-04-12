Full Year 2018 Cosco Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

So going through Slide 4, in terms of revenue, revenues at PHP 168 billion. 84% is coming from the Grocery Retailing section followed by Specialty Retail at 11%, Liquor Distribution 4% and Real Estate group 1%.



In terms of net income to the