Q1 2023 GFH Financial Group BSC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Surya Hariharan - GFH Financial Group BSC - CFO



A very good afternoon, and warm welcome to GFH's Financial Group's results presentation for the first quarter of 2023. My name is Surya Hariharan, I'm joined by my colleagues from the senior management team on the call.



We are pleased to announce another quarter of enhanced performance and results, including continued growth in the group's income and profitability. Against the less certain market and ongoing volatility across global markets, the diversity of our business lines and expertise of our team ensure that we are working well in such economic cycles.



Let me first provide you with the key milestones achieved by the group for the first quarter of 2023. Net profit attributable to shareholders of USD24 million up by 25.6%. Consolidated net profit for the period of USD24.4 million, an increase of 26.4%. Rise in total income for the period by 31.7% to USD86.9 million.



Grow the total assets by 6.5% to USD10.4 billion. A slight increase in operating expenses during the period to USD41.1 million. Increase in finance expenses in