Q2 2023 GFH Financial Group BSC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Surya Hariharan - GFH Financial Group B.S.C - CFO



A very good afternoon, and warm welcome to GFH Financial Group's first presentation for the first half of 2023. My name is Surya Hariharan. And today, I'm joined by my colleagues from senior management team on the call.



We are pleased to announce another quarter of enhanced performance and results, including continued growth in the group's income and profitability. Again, a less certain market and ongoing volatility across global markets, the diversity of our business lines and the expertise of our teams ensured that we are working well in such economic cycles.



Let me provide you with the key milestones achieved by the group during the first half of 2023. Net profit attributable to shareholders of $54.6 million, up by 29.4%.



Consolidated net profit for the period of USD57.2 million, an increase of 26%; rise in total income for the period by 42.3% to $173.8 million; growth in total assets by 5.9% to USD10.3 billion; increase in operating expenses by 31.4% during the period to $78.3 million; increase in finance expenses, in line