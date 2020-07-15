Q2 2020 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT
Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grameenphone's Earnings Disclosure for the Second Quarter of 2020. My name is Naureen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for Grameenphone.
Our presentation today will be in 2 parts. There will be a business and situation update from our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, followed by an overview of our financial performance by our CFO, Mr. Jens Becker.
The presentation that we are using today, along with additional documents, have been uploaded to our Investor Relations website. The question-and-answer link is now live. You can start posting your questions. We will be addressing your questions at the end of our presentation. In case we are unable to answer your question today, please send me an e-mail.
I would now like to welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.
Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO
Thank you, Naureen, and a very good morning, everyone. Thank you today for joining us in this session. This is Yasir Azman, Chief Executive
