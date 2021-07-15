Q2 2021 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the second quarter of 2021.



My name is Naureen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today.



Our presentation, financial statements, additional documents are available for download on our Investor Relations website.



We will now start our presentation. I would now like to welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Naureen. And good morning, everyone.



My name is Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone. I thank you all for joining us this morning.



Let me start with some of the industry facts this time. As reported by our regulator, till May 2021, the telecommunications industry overall has gained more than 5 million subscribers, which