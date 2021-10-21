Q3 2021 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR



Good evening, everyone. Welcome to Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the third quarter of 2021. My name is Naureen. I'm the Head of Investor



In case you're unable to post your questions, please feel to reach out to me by e-mail or text.



We will now start our presentation with our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Naureen, and good evening, everyone. My name is Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone. Thank you for joining us for the third quarter results announcement. I would like to begin with some industry facts.



As reported by our regulator until August 2021, the telecommunication industry has gained almost 8.5 million subscribers, registering a 5% growth