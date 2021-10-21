Oct 21, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR
Good evening, everyone. Welcome to Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the third quarter of 2021. My name is Naureen. I'm the Head of Investor
Relations for Grameenphone, and thank you for joining us today. Our presentation, financial statements and additional documents are available on Investor Relations website. You can also start posting your questions in the comment box. We will -- we will address them at the end of our presentation. In case you're unable to post your questions, please feel to reach out to me by e-mail or text.
We will now start our presentation with our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman.
Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO
Thank you, Naureen, and good evening, everyone. My name is Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone. Thank you for joining us for the third quarter results announcement. I would like to begin with some industry facts.
As reported by our regulator until August 2021, the telecommunication industry has gained almost 8.5 million subscribers, registering a 5% growth
Q3 2021 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 21, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...