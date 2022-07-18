Q2 2022 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the second quarter of 2022. Thank you for joining us today.



My name is Naureen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for Grameenphone. With me today are our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman; and our CFO, Mr. Jens Becker.



Our presentation, financial statements and additional documents are available on our Investor Relations website. You can start posting your questions in the comment box. We will address them at the end of our presentation, during the Q&A session. In case you are unable to post your question, please send me an e-mail or text.



I will now welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Naureen. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter results announcement.



I would like to begin with some of the industry facts. As reported by our regulator, till May 2022, the telecommunication industry reported 184.23