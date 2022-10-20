Q3 2022 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR



(technical difficulty)



everyone. Welcome to Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the third quarter of 2022.



My name is Naureen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for Grameenphone. With me today are our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman; and our CFO, Mr. Jens Becker.



The presentation that we are using today, along with additional documents and financial statements, are available for download on our Investor Relations website. You can start posting your questions in the comment box, and we will address them at the end of our presentation. In case you cannot post your questions, please send me an e-mail or text.



I will now welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Naureen. And good morning, everyone.



My name is Yasir Azman. I am the CEO of Grameenphone. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter results announcement.



I would like to begin with some industry facts. As reported by our regulator, till