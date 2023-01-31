Q4 2022 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the fourth quarter of 2022. My name is Naureen, I'm the Head of Investor Relations. And with me today are our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman; and our CFO, Mr. Jens Becker.



Please note that the presentation we are sharing today, financial statements, along with additional documents are available on our Investor Relations website. You can start posting your questions. We will address them at the end of our presentation. In case you're unable to post your questions due to any technical reasons, please send me an e-mail or text.



I will now welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Naureen, and good morning, everyone. My name is Yasir Azman, and I am the CEO of Grameenphone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter results announcement for the passing year 2022.



I would like to begin with some of the industry facts. As reported by the -- our regulator