May 03, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 03, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Aleef Pasha
* Jens Becker
Grameenphone Ltd. - CFO
* Yasir Azman
Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO
=====================
Aleef Pasha -
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Grameenphone's Earnings Disclosure for the First Quarter of 2023. My name is Aleef Pasha, and I am the Head of Investor Relations. And with me today here are our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman; and our CFO, Mr. Jens Becker.
Please note that the presentation we are sharing, financial statements, along with additional documents are available on our Investor Relations website. You can start posting questions, and we shall address them at the end of the presentation. In case you are unable to post your questions due to technical reasons, please send me an e-mail or a text and we shall address them.
I will now welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.
Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO
Thank you, Mr.
Q1 2023 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 03, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...