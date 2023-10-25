Q3 2023 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Aleef Pasha -



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the third quarter of 2023. My name is Aleef Pasha, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. And with me today are our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, and our CFO, Mr. Jens Becker.



Please note that the presentation we are sharing today financial statements, along with other additional documents are available on our Investor Relations website.



I will now welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Mr. Aleef Pasha, and good morning, everyone. I'm Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone, and thank you for joining us for our Q3 2023 earnings call.



As reported by our regulator, till August 2023, the telecommunications industry reported 188.6 million subscribers increasing by 3.5 million