Jul 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the National Bank of Kuwait Second Quarter of 2019 Results Webcast. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Elena Sanchez. Please go ahead.
Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research
Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez. And on behalf of EFG Hermes, I would like to welcome you all to the National Bank of Kuwait's Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call.
It is a pleasure to have with us in the call Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO; Mr. Jim Murphy, Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication at National Bank of Kuwait.
I would like to hand over the call now to Amir Hanna. Thank you.
Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR
Thank you, Elena, for the introduction. Good afternoon, everyone. We're glad to have you
Half Year 2019 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...