Q2 2021 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome you all to National Bank of Kuwait's Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. It is a pleasure to have with us in the call the following speakers from National Bank of Kuwait; Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Group CEO; Mr. Sujit Ronghe, acting Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication. The call will begin with a presentation from management on the key highlights of the second quarter 2021 results, and then we can open the floor for question and answers. At this time, I would like to hand over the call to Amir Hanna. Please go ahead. Thank you.



Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR



Thank you, Lina for the introduction. Thank you, all, for joining us. Good afternoon, everyone. We're glad to have you today with us for our second quarter and first half 2021 earnings webcast.



Before we start, I would like to bring to your attention that certain comments in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. These comments reflect the bank's expectations and are subject to risks and