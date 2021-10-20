Q3 2021 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez from EFG Hermes. And I would like to welcome you all to National Bank of Kuwait's Q3 2021 Results Call. It is a pleasure to have with us on the call Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Group CEO; Mr. Sujit Ronghe, Acting Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.



I will hand over the call now to Mr. Amir Hanna that will begin with the presentation. Thank you.



Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR



Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, everyone. We're glad you joined us today for our third quarter and 9 months 2021 earnings webcast.



Before we start, I would like to bring to your attention that certain comments in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. These comments reflect the Bank's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and may