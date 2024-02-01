Q4 2023 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez from EFG Hermes, and I would like to welcome you all to the National Bank of Kuwait's Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. We have with us from National Bank of Kuwait, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Mr. Sujit Ronghe, Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. I would like to hand over the call now to Amir Hanna, so that he can begin with the presentation.



Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR & Communications



Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our webcast for the full year 2023 results. We'll start the call with a disclaimer. So I would like to bring to your attention that certain comments in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. These comments reflect the bank's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to