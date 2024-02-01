Feb 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Elena Sanchez-Cabezudo - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - MD & Head of Financials Equity Research
Good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez from EFG Hermes, and I would like to welcome you all to the National Bank of Kuwait's Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. We have with us from National Bank of Kuwait, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Mr. Sujit Ronghe, Group CFO; and Mr. Amir Hanna, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. I would like to hand over the call now to Amir Hanna, so that he can begin with the presentation.
Amir Hanna - National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. - Head of IR & Communications
Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our webcast for the full year 2023 results. We'll start the call with a disclaimer. So I would like to bring to your attention that certain comments in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. These comments reflect the bank's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
Q4 2023 National Bank of Kuwait SAKP Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...