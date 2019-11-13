Q3 2019 Puregold Price Club Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Puregold's Third Quarter 2019 Results Briefing. John Hao, please begin.



John Marson T. Hao - Puregold Price Club, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us in the 9 months results briefing. I have here with me Mr. Levi Labra, our Board Consultant; and Mr. Anthony Sy, the President of S&R. So we have sent out the presentation earlier around lunchtime. So I hope everybody got their copy of the presentation. It's also disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange for you to download, if you want.



So going to Slide 4. It shows you the rapid expansion that we had over the last 20 years. We ended 2018 with 409 stores, and in the first 9 months of 2019 -- going to Slide 6, we have opened 17 new Puregold store, 1 S&R warehouse, and we closed down 2 Puregold store and 1 S&R QSR. We're currently operating 423 stores with a consolidated net selling area of around 550,000 square meters.



For our financials, I would like to take note that we have already restated our quarterly numbers