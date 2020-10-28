Q3 2020 Puregold Price Club Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

So again, good afternoon to everyone. We'll go through the slides. On Slide 4, this will show you the GDP chart of the Philippines. So in quarter 2, we saw the GDP declined by 16.5%, a record low since 1981. In the third quarter, HSBC is predicting -- forecasting that they're looking at around a slower rate of decline at maybe negative 11%. By year-end, a lot of the -- sorry, by year-end, a lot of the different financial forecast is to decline between 7% to 9%. We're looking