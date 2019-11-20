Q3 2019 Strauss Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Strauss Group's Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Wednesday, November 20, 2019.



I would like to remind everyone that the conference may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. Strauss does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry and price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the ISA. With us on the line today are Mr. Giora Bardea, CEO of Strauss Group; Mr. Ariel Chetrit, CFO; and Ms. Daniella Finn, Director of Investor Relations.



Mr. Bardea, please go ahead.



