Q2 2020 Strauss Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Strauss Group Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Monday, August 17, 2020.



With us on the line today are Mr. Giora Bardea, CEO of Strauss Group; Mr. Ariel Chetrit, CFO; and Ms. Daniella Finn, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Bardea, please go ahead.

