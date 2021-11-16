Q3 2021 Strauss Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Daniella L. Finn - Strauss Group Ltd. - Director of IR
Hello, everybody. Welcome to our Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I'd like to remind everybody that any statements that will be made here today are forward-looking statements, and the actual results may differ materially.
Today with me are Giora Bardea, CEO and President of Strauss Group; and Ariel Chetrit, CFO of Strauss Group; and myself, Daniella Finn, Head of Investor Relations.
Giora, Please go ahead.
Giora Bardea - Strauss Group Ltd. - President & CEO
Good morning, good afternoon, all. No question that we are experiencing very complex seasonal days. It's a combination of, in some countries, in some geographies, the corona is all over or almost over, even people behave that it's over already. We see a very nice GDP growth in many Western countries and some Eastern as well. Inflation, very high inflation in some countries and at the same time, we see unbelievable boom at what we call the labor market. People move -- I know Israel, United States,
