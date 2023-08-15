Q2 2023 Strauss Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Daniella L. Finn - Strauss Group Ltd. - Director of IR



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to Strauss Group's Second Quarter 2023 Results Virtual Conference. Following management's formal presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session. Please feel free to post any questions you may have in the chat box or via my e-mail or directly to my WhatsApp.



As a reminder, this online Zoom conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, August 15, 2023.



I would like to remind everyone that this online webinar may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are early predictions and may change as time passes. Strauss does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the time in development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry and price reductions as well as due to