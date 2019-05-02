May 02, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Tabreed First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's speakers are Bader Al Lamki, CEO; Stephen Ridlington, CFO; and Richard Rose, VP Finance.
I will now hand you over to Ms. Souad Jamal Al Serkal. Please go ahead.
Souad Jamal Al Serkal - National Central Cooling Company PJSC - Former VP of Corporate Communications
Hello, and welcome. This is Souad Jamal Al Serkal, Vice President and Chief of Corporate Communications at Tabreed. On behalf of Tabreed Management Team, I would like to welcome you all and thank you for joining us for the first quarter 2019 results conference call.
Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer.
I would now request you to turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. On today's call we have with us Bader Al Lamki, our new Chief Executive Officer; Steve
Q1 2019 National Central Cooling Co PJSC Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
