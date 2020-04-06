National Central Cooling Company PJSC - Special Call Transcript

Apr 06, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Tabreed's call to discuss the acquisition of Emaar District Cooling assets.
I hand over the call to your host, Ms. Souad Jamal Al Serkal, Vice President Strategic Communications.
Souad Jamal Al Serkal - National Central Cooling Company PJSC - VP of Strategic Communications
Hi, this is Souad Jamal Al Serkal, Vice President of Strategic Communications at Tabreed. On behalf of Tabreed's management team, I welcome you all, and thank you for joining us on such a short notice today to discuss Tabreed's acquisition of the world's largest district cooling scheme in Downtown Dubai for Emaar -- from Emaar Group.
As you are aware that in this unprecedented COVID-19 situation, all of us are working remotely, so kindly excuse for any technical issues during the call.
Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the
Apr 06, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
