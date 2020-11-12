Nov 12, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Souad Jamal Al Serkal - National Central Cooling Company PJSC - VP of Strategic Communications



Hello, again. My name is Souad Jamal Al Serkal, the Vice President of Strategic Communications here at Tabreed. On behalf of Tabreed's management team, I would like to welcome you all and thank you for joining us for the third quarter 2020 results conference call.



Hope you are all keeping safe and healthy. Given we are all working remotely, kindly excuse us for any technical issues on the call.



Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.



Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer. I would now request you to turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda.



On today's call, we have with us Mr. Adel Salem Al Wahedi, Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Rose, Senior Vice President of Finance.



Adel will first provide an overview of the third quarter 2020 performance and key events. Following that, Richard