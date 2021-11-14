Nov 14, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Souad Jamal Al Serkal - National Central Cooling Company PJSC - VP of Strategic Communications



Thank you so much. (foreign language), everyone, and hello. My name is Souad Jamal Al Serkal, the Vice President of Strategic Communications here at Tabreed. On behalf of Tabreed management team, I would like to welcome you all and thank you for joining us for the 2021 Q3 Results Conference Call. I hope you are all keeping safe and healthy and well.



Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer.



I would now like to request you to turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. On today's call, we have with us Mr. Adel Salem Al Wahedi, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Richard Rose, SVP of Finance. Adel will begin with the opening remarks and provide an overview of the Q3 2021 performance and key events. Following that, Richard will discuss the financial performance in more detail. Adel will