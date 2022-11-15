Nov 15, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Tabreed Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now going to hand over to our host, Kevin Hackett of Tabreed to begin.



Kevin Hackett -



Thank you. On behalf of Tabreed's management team, I welcome you all, and thank you for joining us for the Q3 '22 results conference call. I hope everybody is keeping well and healthy.



Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer.



I'd now request that you turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. So on today's call, we have with us Adel Salem Al Wahedi, our Chief Financial Officer; and Salik Malik, our Vice President of Finance. Adel will begin with the opening remarks and provide an overview for the Q3 2022 performance and key highlights. Following that, Salik will discuss the