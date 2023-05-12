May 12, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Kevin Hackett -



Thank you. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Tabreed's management team, I welcome you all and thank you for joining us for the quarter 1, 2023 results conference call. Hope you are all keeping safe and healthy.



Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer.



I would now ask everybody to turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. On today's call, we have with us Adel Salem Al Wahedi, Chief Financial Officer of Tabreed; and Salik Malik, our Vice President of Finance. Adel will begin with the opening remarks and provide an overview of the quarter 1 2023 performance and key events. Following that, Salik will discuss